Advertisement

Could Brownfield site become a Lyndon tourist destination?

The town has had plans drawn up for what to put at the old Brownfield site, which was formerly...
The town has had plans drawn up for what to put at the old Brownfield site, which was formerly the Lyndon Town Garage, including bike paths, pavilions, and a boat launch(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyndon is looking to turn a Brownfield site into a tourist destination.

Five years ago, they moved out of their town garage on East Burke Road. Since then, the property has been sitting vacant. The town has had plans drawn up for what to put at the site, including bike paths, pavilions, and a boat launch.

Lyndon Select Board Chair Dan Dailey says they’re hoping to connect the site to Kingdom trails.

“You have to go park in Burke or East Haven or whatever to get the trails. Hopefully this will make the town look better, make it look more inviting, make people say, ‘I don’t want to just drive through the town, I want to stop,’” Dailey said.

Right now, the town is cleaning up the site and securing grant funding. Dailey says they hope to be done with the project in the next two or three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident

Latest News

Ricky Rhodes, 25, of Plattsburgh is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary
Accused Plattsburgh serial burglar caught in the act
Vermonters dropping off their unwanted items at Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street in...
Spring cleaning tips to declutter your home and mind
The town used to have a leash law, which was mostly aimed at college students, but it was...
Hanover considers leash law
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera