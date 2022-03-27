Could Brownfield site become a Lyndon tourist destination?

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyndon is looking to turn a Brownfield site into a tourist destination.

Five years ago, they moved out of their town garage on East Burke Road. Since then, the property has been sitting vacant. The town has had plans drawn up for what to put at the site, including bike paths, pavilions, and a boat launch.

Lyndon Select Board Chair Dan Dailey says they’re hoping to connect the site to Kingdom trails.

“You have to go park in Burke or East Haven or whatever to get the trails. Hopefully this will make the town look better, make it look more inviting, make people say, ‘I don’t want to just drive through the town, I want to stop,’” Dailey said.

Right now, the town is cleaning up the site and securing grant funding. Dailey says they hope to be done with the project in the next two or three years.

