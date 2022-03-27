Advertisement

Hanover considers leash law

The town used to have a leash law, which was mostly aimed at college students, but it was...
The town used to have a leash law, which was mostly aimed at college students, but it was rescinded in the mid-1990s(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Hanover, New Hampshire is grappling with whether dogs should be leashed at all times when they are not on an owner’s property.

The town used to have a leash law, which was mostly aimed at college students, but it was rescinded in the mid-1990s.

Recently, a local resident approached town officials asking that the town re-visit the issue. Because of that, select board members approved a ballot question for voters on Town Meeting this May.

“A number of encounters with his kids with dogs off leash who may just be exuberant and friendly for them. It’s frightening, and he approached the town to say, ‘Can I ask that the town adopt a leash ordinance?’” said Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin.

If voters approve a leash law this May, there will be an additional public meeting on the issue before the select board officially decides whether to adopt the ordinance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident

Latest News

Ricky Rhodes, 25, of Plattsburgh is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary
Accused Plattsburgh serial burglar caught in the act
The town has had plans drawn up for what to put at the old Brownfield site, which was formerly...
Could Brownfield site become a Lyndon tourist destination?
Vermonters dropping off their unwanted items at Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street in...
Spring cleaning tips to declutter your home and mind
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera