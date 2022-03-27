Hanover considers leash law

HANOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Hanover, New Hampshire is grappling with whether dogs should be leashed at all times when they are not on an owner’s property.

The town used to have a leash law, which was mostly aimed at college students, but it was rescinded in the mid-1990s.

Recently, a local resident approached town officials asking that the town re-visit the issue. Because of that, select board members approved a ballot question for voters on Town Meeting this May.

“A number of encounters with his kids with dogs off leash who may just be exuberant and friendly for them. It’s frightening, and he approached the town to say, ‘Can I ask that the town adopt a leash ordinance?’” said Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin.

If voters approve a leash law this May, there will be an additional public meeting on the issue before the select board officially decides whether to adopt the ordinance.

