Looking ahead: Week of March 28

Let's take a look at what's happening in our region coming up this week:

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel is set to meet Monday, March 28, to discuss the next steps in assessing current federal nuclear waste policies.

The meeting will be virtual, and members of the public are encouraged to provide written questions and comments to the committee via VT NDCAP’s email address at PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to the Committee become public record and may be published on the VT NDCAP website (https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap) or the Committee’s webpage.

A Massachusetts based organization will launch a monthly service in Brattleboro this week.

Beginning Tuesday, March 29, the Building Bridges Veterans’ Initiative, which focuses on uniting Veterans through food and friendship, will serve its first complimentary dinner to Veterans and their guests on Tuesday.

The event will be held on the last Tuesday of each month. Dinner begins at 4:30 PM at the American Legion Post 5, 32 Linden Street in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro will become the tenth service site in New England, and the first in Vermont.

Also on Tuesday, Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host their fourth and final Deer and Moose Hearing.

Officials will discuss results from last deer season, changes to this fall’s season, and detail a proposal on the 2022 Moose Hunting Season. The meeting will take place virtually at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to join the online hearing go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Website.

