Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera

Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A possible animal abuse case is ruffling feathers in Winooski, and the alleged poultry perpetrators were caught on camera.

“They’re birds. They’re sensitive creatures, and she had no idea what happened,” said Shanna Brady of Winooski. She says one of her oldest chickens was attacked last Thursday.

Surveillance cameras show a group of five people wearing backpacks on the road outside of her home. Just before 4 p.m. that day, an individual dressed in a yellow sweatshirt with a stick in hand is seen hopping the rock wall, then vanishing out of sight. The video picks up what sounds like the chicken crying in distress. Brady suspects the individual beat the chicken.

“When I came home, found the chicken seemingly where it was hit, and it wasn’t moving,” Brady said.

She says the chicken suffered serious injuries, and it appears one or possibly both legs are broken. Brady says she’s concerned the chicken’s spine was injured, as well. Brady says the animal has not yet been to the vet, but she is working to schedule an appointment to determine the extent of the injuries.

Winooski Police declined to comment on camera but tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating the incident as a possible act of animal cruelty.

“They’re such innocent animals, and that’s what kills me is these chickens, as you saw, will run up to you, and they’re well known in the neighborhood. They’re defenseless. Such a brutal attack on such an innocent animal at 4 o’clock on a Thursday in the daylight... it’s heartbreaking, and it’s very disturbing,” Brady said.

While the situation is upsetting for Brady, she says once the individuals are identified, she is planning to press charges.

“This is indicative of so much more than hurting an innocent animal. I think these individuals need help, and I’m not going to back down, and I’m going to pursue it as much as I can because I don’t want this to happen again or to escalate in any way,” she said.

