Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.(Pexels /Dantor / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study.

As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that humans were consuming various plastic particles through food, water and even the air, but research conducted in the Netherlands has made a newly alarming discovery.

In the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental International and first reported by The Guardian, scientists found plastic particles in the blood of almost 80% of people tested from samples collected in The Netherlands.

Researchers tracing the plastic types found in the blood samples determined the most likely sources for the plastic were drink bottles, food packaging and plastic bags. The findings, however, still require more study.

The study also showed that the particles can travel around the body and potentially get stuck in organs.

It is not yet known what this means in terms of health. However, researchers are concerned since microplastics cause damage to human cells in a lab setting, and air pollution particles are already known to enter the body and cause millions of early deaths a year.

