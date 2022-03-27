Advertisement

Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season.

In addition to turkey calling, hunters also got briefed on turkey biology, ethical and lawful hunting, and safety tips. Instructors even demonstrated how to dress a turkey for eating.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say they’re excited by how many adults came out to learn the tricks of the trade.

“We’re trying to give those folk the skills to really be successful out there in the woods,” said Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier of Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Vermonters must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.

And for those looking to show off their skills, the annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest will be in Castleton on Saturday, April 16.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flower mark a makeshift memorial on Websterville Road where Brandi Klassen died.
Orange County man arraigned in fatal hit-and-run
Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’
More travelers are taking to the skies, but when it comes to security screenings, some are...
Long lines, missed flights: Travelers face traffic jams at Burlington airport
File photo
Rising COVID rate prompts Vt. school district to reinstitute masks; ICU hospitalizations hit zero
File photo
Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

Latest News

UVM men’s lacrosse closes out non-conference play with a win against Canisius
Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season
Clemmons Family Farm receives $500,000 in funding
Vermont's only gallery and performance space dedicated to African and African-American art is...
Clemmons Family Farm receives $500,000 in funding