Turkey hunters attend training ahead of spring season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season.

In addition to turkey calling, hunters also got briefed on turkey biology, ethical and lawful hunting, and safety tips. Instructors even demonstrated how to dress a turkey for eating.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say they’re excited by how many adults came out to learn the tricks of the trade.

“We’re trying to give those folk the skills to really be successful out there in the woods,” said Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier of Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Vermonters must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.

And for those looking to show off their skills, the annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest will be in Castleton on Saturday, April 16.

