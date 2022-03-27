Advertisement

Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Vermont State Police were called to a home on Fay Brook Road in Sharon.

Investigation at the scene revealed that Christopher Gokey, 32, also known as Christopher Herricks, had allegedly assaulted a family member and threatened them with a knife.

Gokey is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and battery.

Gokey faces first-degree aggravated assault charges related to this incident. He was arrested by police and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center for lack of $10,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 28.

HE WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’
Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
File photo
Scott signs compromise gun bill after veto

Latest News

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Sunday, March 27
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi discuss creative flower combinations for your garden in this...
In the Garden: Creative Flower Combinations
Let's take a look ahead at what's happening in our region this week.
Looking ahead: Week of March 28
Let's take a look ahead at what's happening in our region this week.
Looking Ahead: Week of March 27