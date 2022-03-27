Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Vermont State Police were called to a home on Fay Brook Road in Sharon.

Investigation at the scene revealed that Christopher Gokey, 32, also known as Christopher Herricks, had allegedly assaulted a family member and threatened them with a knife.

Gokey is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and battery.

Gokey faces first-degree aggravated assault charges related to this incident. He was arrested by police and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center for lack of $10,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 28.

