What to do Sunday, March 27

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, March 27.

1st Republic Brewing Company is hosting a Bark and Brew event. Guests can stop by for a brew and a hang with some furry friends. One of the best parts is that the money raised at the event supports “For the Love of Dogs,” a local animal rescue. The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Essex Junction.

Cirque Kalabante is hosting a free African Drumming Workshop. Anyone can stop by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts to join. Guests learn the fundamentals of drumming. You can register online.

Arts Riot is hosting a Poetry Riot Sunday.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. This is an open mic night for local poets. All ages are welcome to express and experience the poetry riot. Vaccinations are required to attend.

