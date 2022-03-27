BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The week will start off feeling like the middle of winter. Monday will be cloudy, blustery and cold. Scattered flurries are likely. Highs will only range from the upper teens to low 20s, which could result in a few record low maximum temperatures (the coldest high temperature of that date). The wind will create wind chills below zero at times, so don’t put away the hats and gloves just yet. Monday night will have lows in the single digits and teens. Tuesday will be warmer but still quite chilly, with highs around 30 degrees. At least we’ll get some sunshine. Tuesday night, however, will be cold once again.

Wednesday is looking like one of the better days of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then some active weather will follow. A warm front is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain Wednesday night. Any mix at this point looks to be on the lighter side, but some roads may become slippery. Showers are then expected for the last day of March, with highs near 50 degrees. A more significant rain is possible Friday, especially early.

The weekend is looking cooler, though nothing like what Monday will be. A few sprinkles or mountain flurries are possible Saturday. Otherwise, plan on partly sunny skies through the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s, and lows in the 20s.

