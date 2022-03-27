BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Arctic cold front will come through today, with snow showers. A few valley showers are possible early. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible into the evening, though mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and 20s during the afternoon. Much colder temperatures will come barreling in tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens. The wind chill will be below zero, so please keep the pets indoors, even though it’s spring!

Monday will feature unseasonably cold temperatures for the end of March. Highs will only range from the upper teens to low 20s, with a few lucky ones reaching the mid 20s. Record low maximum temperatures are not out of the question (coldest high temperature). It will also be blustery, adding to the chill. Monday night will have lows again in the single digits and teens, but we’ll warm into the low 30s on Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up during the week, with highs around 40 degrees on Wednesday. A warm front may bring a light mix overnight, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Showers are then expected Thursday and Friday, with highs around 50 degrees, and lows in the 30s. It will cool down a bit over the weekend.

