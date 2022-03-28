Advertisement

Accused Plattsburgh serial burglar caught in the act

Ricky Rhodes, 25, of Plattsburgh is charged with three counts of second-degree burglary
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An accused serial burglar in the City of Plattsburgh is caught in the act.

Plattsburgh City Police say they’ve arrested Ricky Rhodes, 25, of Plattsburgh in connection to three burglaries that happened over the past month. After an extensive police investigation and assistance from vigilant neighbors, they say Rhodes was actively burglarizing a city residence when they found him Sunday.

He’s accused of stealing a large quantity of personal property, including several firearms. When police searched his home on a warrant, they say they recovered stolen property, and all stolen firearms are now accounted for.

Rhodes is charged with three counts of felony second-degree burglary, and police anticipate more charges pending investigation.

