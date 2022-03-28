Amtrak area communities issuing rail safety reminders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before Amtrak rolls into the Burlington area, surrounding towns are issuing rail safety reminders.

The Ethan Allen Express launches in the Queen City this summer.

Once it’s in action, the train will be passing through Shelburne and Charlotte at about 59 mph.

The Shelburne Community School is right next to the tracks, and while students and staff are used to the freight trains, rail officials are working with the Champlain Valley School District to ensure everyone’s aware of the increased risk.

“What we’re trying to make sure is that students and families understand that not only should there always be train safety, but now there will be a train going by at nearly 60 miles an hour, that they’re going to be very aware in additional listening but also making sure that they’re always aware if they’re anywhere near the tracks that the train could be coming up behind them or coming up in front of them,” said Renee Sanchez of the Champlain Valley School District.

The district is encouraging students and families to limit distractions when near the tracks, meaning no cell phones or headphones. Leaders also warn don’t walk along the tracks, don’t go on the tracks, and always keep a safe distance from the tracks.

Related Stories:

Burlington prepares to welcome Amtrak route to New York City

New Haven train depot moves to new home

Rutland hopes to improve area around Amtrak station

Amtrak project continues at Burlington’s waterfront

Why some travelers prefer to ride trains, even if it takes longer

Historic Vermont train depot on the move

Street through downtown Middlebury to reopen after project

Burlington City Council, mayor take trip to Rutland to see Amtrak service

Where Burlington’s long-awaited train terminal may be built

Arrival of Amtrak passenger train raises questions of train storage

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.