Black bear gets stuck inside New Hampshire home

A black bear made its way into a home in Grafton, New Hampshire, and was unable to get out.
A black bear made its way into a home in Grafton, New Hampshire, and was unable to get out.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire couple learned the hard way that bears will get into just about anything if they can.

“He kept saying, ‘There’s a giant bear,’” said Melissa Champney of Grafton.

Champney’s husband woke her up in the middle of the night over the weekend. An unwanted guest had made its way into their mudroom and was unable to get out. The mudroom is the only access to their home.

“Mind you, I have a fear, I have COVID, and then he says the bear, do not let that bear in the house,” Champney said.

She says a meat smoker in the mudroom was likely what attracted the bear to the home.

“That will do it,” said Andrew Timmins of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Wildlife officials are warning the public that mild winters are causing bears to come out of hibernation earlier than usual. They urge people to put away bird feeders and lock away other attractants like trash cans and grills.

“The foods that are on the landscape are unavailable to some degree and low quality, so couple that with high-quality foods in backyards and it can be an easy draw,” Timmins said.

Champney’s husband eventually went out a second-floor window and down a ladder to free the black bear from their home.

“Five minutes later, after he opened it the second time, the bear just ambled off,” Champney said.

But the massive animal left his mark on the room.

“He tore off all of the sheetrock, all of the insulation, he tore down screens. Yes, he did a lot of damage,” Champney said.

Officials say there is no need to be fearful of bears, after all, we coexist in their natural habitat. They say we just need to be more responsible to avoid unwanted attention from bears.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

