Clinton Community College welcomes new president

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton Community College has a new president.

“Myself and my siblings were first generation students, college students,” said the new President John Kowal.

Kowal grew up in a blue collar home in Massachusetts. His love for learning and environmental sciences landed him with a masters degree. After graduating he saw a one-year job posting for a teaching gig at SUNY Cobleskill

“It wasn’t just one year, it was twenty years, plus,” said Kowal.

He made his way to the chair of the department as he pursued his doctorate degree.

“It was an opportunity for me to develop my skills, my experiences, and have some experiences in leadership,” said Kowal.

He made his way up the ranks at SUNY Cobleskill when he realized he wanted to be a part of institutional leadership. He left the classroom for a vice president position at another college. Four years in that position led him back to the SUNY network when a vice president position at Clinton Community College opened.

“Great team at Clinton, had a wonderful president that I worked for while I was vice president,” said Kowal.

Kowal spent the last four years as Clinton Community College’s second in command. He worked closely with former President Ray DiPasquale and has been filling in as president in the interim.

“It really prepped me for being ready for the position of president.”

He says while there are many great things going on at the school, like making classes more accessible to students with full-time jobs and making a pipeline for high schoolers to get their associates and bachelors degrees with a SUNY Plattsburgh partnership in just three years, he says the big focus is enrollment.

“COVID created all kind of challenges for students and many of them decided to hold off on higher education. Our challenge, the big goal for fall 22, is to reverse the trend of downward enrollment,” said Kowal.

He says keeping the college a key part of the community will not only help achieve that goal but will set students up for success to learn here and stay here for their careers.

