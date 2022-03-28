Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.
According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
The horse in the trailer was not hurt.
Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.
