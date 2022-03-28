Advertisement

Ex-Albany bishop acknowledges covering up abuse allegations

The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up...
The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse against children by priests. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse against children by priests.

Howard J. Hubbard made the admission during a deposition taken last year as part of a response to dozens of claims filed under New York’s Child Victims Act.

A judge ordered the deposition released on Friday.

Hundreds of people have sued the Albany diocese over sexual abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago.

In his testimony, Hubbard said part of the reason he didn’t report allegations of sexual abuse was to avoid scandal and protect the reputation of the diocese.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Christopher Gokey
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera

Latest News

Vermont State Police say part of Route 22A in Addison was closed Monday morning due to multiple...
Multiple crashes close part of Route 22A in Addison
A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear...
NH archaeological summer camp accepting applications
Gulf of Maine-File photo
Researchers: Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set record in 2021
Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss creative flower combinations for...
In the Garden: Creative flower combinations