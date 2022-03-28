Advertisement

Instagram scams tricking people into handing over login info

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you ever gotten an email or a tagged post on Instagram or Facebook threatening to deactivate your account because you’ve violated copyright rules? Don’t panic if you do; it’s a scam.

Usually, the email or post will tell you to click a link to save your account from being deleted.

The Better Business Bureau says doing that will give the hackers your login information.

They say instead report the post or delete the email.

“We encourage you to take a step back, don’t click on any links, report immediately as soon as you see it, whether it’s Instagram or any other social media platform,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Paula Fleming.

Phishing emails or posts are just one popular Instagram scam. Others include fake investment offers, bogus brand collaboration requests, selling followers and likes, and non-existent job offers that promise high salaries and working from home in exchange for buying a training manual or other investments.

Click here for tips from the BBB on spotting scams.

