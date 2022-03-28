Local organization supporting brain injury survivors

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A local organization wants brain injury survivors to know it’s here and ready to help.

The Brain Injury Association of Vermont, or BIAVT, is the state’s only group solely dedicated to providing advocacy, education, prevention, and resources to all Vermonters impacted by brain injury. That includes both survivors and caregivers.

The group focuses on referrals for patients, their families, and medical providers, and it just recently published a referral form on its website. BIAVT also hosts monthly peer-to-peer, caregiver, and youth support groups.

Director Jess Leal says her team fields hundreds of phone calls, social media messages, and emails every month. She says connection and a sense of community are key to survivors, since the condition turn chronic and be very isolating.

“It is an invisible injury, so it can be very difficult for folks to understand what a survivor is going through and what they’re experiencing because on the outside they look ‘normal,’ they look fine. There’s no cast, there’s no crutches,” Leal said. “And we always tell our survivors and their family members, ‘Don’t ever lose hope, never ever lose hope.’”

Brain injury can be caused in a variety of ways, like blunt force, stroke, overdose, and tumor, to name a few.

The association is hoping to launch a resource facilitation program this summer. It’ll offer case-management assistance for people who don’t clinically or financially qualify for state services under the Department on Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), for example.

