Advertisement

Lost hiker found by police K-9

Barre Town Officer Leo De Prato and his K-9 Lakota located the lost hiker
Barre Town Officer Leo De Prato and his K-9 Lakota located the lost hiker(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a quick search, a lost hiker made it out of the woods safe and sound.

Berlin Police say at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they got a call a 56-year-old woman walked off the main route of the Irish Hill Trail in Berlin and couldn’t find her way back. While she was on the phone with police, her phone died.

Barre Town Officer Leo De Prato and his K-9 Lakota soon found the hiker and her dogs. Vermont State Police also assisted with the search.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Burlington Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Burlington shooting in parking garage leaves victim in ‘serious condition’

Latest News

Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg was reported missing Saturday afternoon
Police searching for missing Searsburg woman
The Ethan Allen Express launches in the Queen City this summer
Amtrak area communities issuing rail safety reminders
Clinton Community College
Clinton Community College welcomes new president
The Brain Injury Association of Vermont is the state's only group solely dedicated to providing...
Local organization supporting brain injury survivors