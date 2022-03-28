Lost hiker found by police K-9

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a quick search, a lost hiker made it out of the woods safe and sound.

Berlin Police say at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they got a call a 56-year-old woman walked off the main route of the Irish Hill Trail in Berlin and couldn’t find her way back. While she was on the phone with police, her phone died.

Barre Town Officer Leo De Prato and his K-9 Lakota soon found the hiker and her dogs. Vermont State Police also assisted with the search.

