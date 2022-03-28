Massachusetts man dies in single-car crash
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man has died in a single-car crash on I-89.
Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday evening in Berlin. They say the driver drifted into the median, traveled several hundred feet, then slammed into a tree.
The operator Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died on scene.
Vermont state police want to hear from you if you witnessed this accident. Call (802) 229-9191.
