Massachusetts man dies in single-car crash

Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man has died in a single-car crash on I-89.

Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday evening in Berlin. They say the driver drifted into the median, traveled several hundred feet, then slammed into a tree.

The operator Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died on scene.

Vermont state police want to hear from you if you witnessed this accident. Call (802) 229-9191.

