NH archaeological summer camp accepting applications

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

The excavation is focusing on a pre-contact archaeological deposit, before the arrival of European settlers. It was identified last year.

The Division of Historical Resources’ State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field school sessions are scheduled for June 6-17 and June 20-July 1. Each session is limited to 20 participants for people aged 18 and up. Individuals aged 16 and 17 would need parent or guardian participation. Registration closes on April 30.

