Advertisement

NH archaeological summer camp accepting applications

A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear...
A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown. - File photo(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.

The excavation is focusing on a pre-contact archaeological deposit, before the arrival of European settlers. It was identified last year.

The Division of Historical Resources’ State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field school sessions are scheduled for June 6-17 and June 20-July 1. Each session is limited to 20 participants for people aged 18 and up. Individuals aged 16 and 17 would need parent or guardian participation. Registration closes on April 30. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Christopher Gokey
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera

Latest News

Vermont State Police say part of Route 22A in Addison was closed Monday morning due to multiple...
Multiple crashes close part of Route 22A in Addison
The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up...
Ex-Albany bishop acknowledges covering up abuse allegations
Gulf of Maine-File photo
Researchers: Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set record in 2021
Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss creative flower combinations for...
In the Garden: Creative flower combinations