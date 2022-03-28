N.H. community not giving up in search for Harmony

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - The search for Harmony Montgomery continues as events are planned to keep people thinking about the missing 7-year-old girl.

A small group passed out fliers, ribbons, and information on Harmony Montgomery at a Manchester park over the weekend.

The group “United to Find Harmony” scattered purple rocks with Harmony’s name around the park to keep her name fresh in local conversation.

“I think it says New Hampshire is a little more bound than people think it is, and we are a little more united than people think we are. The village exists and is looking and we’re going to find her,” said Regina Carr, an organizer.

Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, says she appreciates the support and has events planned for April.

Montgomery went missing between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, but Manchester Police did not learn of her disappearance for over two years.

