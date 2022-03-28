NH lawmakers won’t get remote access while lawsuit continues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal appeals court says medically vulnerable lawmakers who went to court seeking remote access to the New Hampshire House won’t get their way while their lawsuit proceeds.

Six Democrats sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard last year, arguing that prohibiting remote access during the coronavirus pandemic violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After a federal judge denied their request for a preliminary order, an appeals court reversed that decision in April.

But on Friday, the court issued a new ruling affirming the original opinion, which held that the plaintiffs were not likely to succeed because their claims are barred by legislative immunity.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)