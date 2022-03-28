North Country diner supports volunteer’s efforts to help in Ukraine

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - We first introduced you to North Country native Connor Steeves, 23, just over a month ago after he escaped Ukraine and was on a bus to Krakow, Poland.

“I was there about three days but I don’t know, I felt no peace about being there or going home at all. I was kind of just praying for an opportunity to come up where I could serve and help refugees,” Steeve said.

Those prayers were answered; Steeves is back in Ukraine in the southern city of Chernivtsi, eight hours from where he was in Poland, working with an organization helping refugees to safety.

“Pretty safe city, we haven’t had any attacks yet,” Steeves said.

He said there are about 30 volunteers in the organization and a handful of different roles. He mainly works in the warehouses where they are handing out food and money to families in need.

The group also has vans and buses, and so far they have helped get more than 8,000 people out of danger zones like Kyiv. But he said money is an issue.

“We don’t have money coming in besides donations, so to keep that going we literally can’t without donations,” Steeves said.

He has been posting about his experience on Facebook and caught the eye of Drew Reithel, the owner of the local Willsboro Diner.

“And it really hit me that they desperately needed help,” Reithel said.

For the next two weeks, the diner is collecting monetary donations or bottles and cans to return to the Am-Vet redemption center in Keeseville, which is run by and supports local veterans.

“I thought, well, maybe people would love to donate but don’t have the money to do it,” Reithel said.

Reithel said he’s not surprised to see the outpouring of support from the North Country.

“People in the North Country have very giving hearts and loving hearts. For all the years that I’ve been alive I have seen this,” he said.

This is the second round of donations heading to Ukraine from the diner; the first round raised more than $1,200.

Steeves says he is grateful for the help and love coming from his hometown, and he doesn’t see himself leaving Ukraine anytime soon.

“I’m actually going to stay a lot longer than I thought and help,” he said. “There is still just as much a need as before and I don’t feel like it’s time to go home.”

