Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Burlington Police say on Saturday, Antony Wathugi, 25, of Williston, tried to pass another car on the Heineberg Bridge and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a car driven by Im,aculee Kaniki, 58, of Colchester.

Wathugi has life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Wathugi’s vehicle, Skuyler Keller, 25, of St. Albans, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Kaniki is in stable condition.

This weekend police said it appears alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

