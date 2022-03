SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve been looking for a missing Searsburg woman since Saturday afternoon.

She’s Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg. She was last seen near VT Route 9 W in Searsburg.

Call Vermont State Police at (802) 444-5421 if you have any information on where she might be.

