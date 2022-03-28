Advertisement

Researchers: Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set record in 2021

Gulf of Maine-File photo
Gulf of Maine-File photo(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Gulf of Maine, one of the world’s fastest-warming ocean waters, soared to a new record for surface temperature.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute announced Monday that the surface temperature in 2021 was more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average.

Researchers said the 2021 average was 54.14 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 53.63 degrees Fahrenheit in 2012.

The warming represents a continuation of a trend. Researchers say the rate of warming in the Gulf of Maine has been nearly triple that of the world’s oceans since the early 1980s.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Christopher Gokey
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting
Shanna Brady's chicken appears to have suffered at least one leg injury
Chicken injured, potential perpetrators caught on camera

Latest News

Vermont State Police say part of Route 22A in Addison was closed Monday morning due to multiple...
Multiple crashes close part of Route 22A in Addison
A summer archaeology field school is planning to focus on excavation work of an area in Bear...
NH archaeological summer camp accepting applications
The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has acknowledged covering up...
Ex-Albany bishop acknowledges covering up abuse allegations
Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss creative flower combinations for...
In the Garden: Creative flower combinations