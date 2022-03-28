Researchers: Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set record in 2021

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Gulf of Maine, one of the world’s fastest-warming ocean waters, soared to a new record for surface temperature.

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute announced Monday that the surface temperature in 2021 was more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average.

Researchers said the 2021 average was 54.14 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 53.63 degrees Fahrenheit in 2012.

The warming represents a continuation of a trend. Researchers say the rate of warming in the Gulf of Maine has been nearly triple that of the world’s oceans since the early 1980s.

