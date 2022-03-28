Advertisement

Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of Vermont sisters have made pageant history. For the first time ever, sisters were crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA.

That’s never happened before in the USA pageant system.

Kenzie and Kelsey Golonka are from Montpelier. They won their new titles over the weekend.

Kelsey is the new Miss Vermont USA. Kenzie is Miss Vermont Teen USA.

Our Darren Perron spoke with them. Watch the video to see.

