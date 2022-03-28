Vermont woman charged with child cruelty

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton woman faces a charge of child cruelty.

Vermont State Police say a child under 10 was walking along Route 5 in Barton. Police found the child and performed a medical evaluation because of the cold weather.

They say Christina Hoadley, 32, left the child alone to wait for the school bus last Thursday.

Police say the child was left to go to the bus stop alone at the usual pickup time, despite a two-hour weather delay. Also, they say the child wasn’t dressed for the weather.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.