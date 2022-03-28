Advertisement

Vermont woman charged with child cruelty

Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at the usual time despite a two-hour weather delay.(cbs46)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton woman faces a charge of child cruelty.

Vermont State Police say a child under 10 was walking along Route 5 in Barton. Police found the child and performed a medical evaluation because of the cold weather.

They say Christina Hoadley, 32, left the child alone to wait for the school bus last Thursday.

Police say the child was left to go to the bus stop alone at the usual pickup time, despite a two-hour weather delay. Also, they say the child wasn’t dressed for the weather.

