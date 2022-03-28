Advertisement

WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia. (SOURCE: JEREMIAH FJELD)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – A “beary” surprising sight occurred in Virginia as a big bear was caught digging through trash.

The animal was caught on camera by Jeremiah Fjeld.

The black bear was going through his family’s trash looking for some leftovers.

Fjeld said the bear has come by nearly every other day. He and his family believe it’s a 600 pound female and mother to a couple of cubs she gave birth to a few weeks ago. They’ve spotted cubs in the area as well.

As for what the bear discovered in the trash: apparently Mexican food was on the menu that night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the Heineberg Bridge, which connects...
Burlington beltline head-on crash seriously injures two
The man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people in Burlington early Saturday...
Burlington shooting suspect at large
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Christopher Gokey
Wanted fugitive arrested after domestic violence incident
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting

Latest News

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
The CVU Robohawks are hard at work getting their robot prepared for the world championships in...
CVU robotics team to compete at FIRST Robotics Championship
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
North Country diner supports volunteer’s efforts to help in Ukraine