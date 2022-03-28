Advertisement

Welch bill to prevent scams passes through Congress

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says more than 100 Vermonters lost millions of dollars to tech support scams, financial advisory scams and lottery scams. And far too often, older Vermonters are targeted.

The Fraud and Scam Reduction Act passed through Congress earlier this month, sponsored by Vermont Congressman Peter Welch.

It will create an advisory group to prevent scams that target seniors and focus on educating retailers and banks about preventing scams.

“The more that governmental agencies that have some responsibility to fight fraud are on the same page and have knowledge in real time about where these frauds are, the sooner we can get the word out to seniors to be aware of what is a fraudulent scheme,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

The attorney general’s office says the number one tactic scammers use is preying on people’s emotions to get victims to hand over money.

