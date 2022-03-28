YCQM March 27, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, a Channel 3 News investigation. We talk with certified intuitive eating disorder counselor Kate Morris about childhood eating disorders. The misconceptions about who can get them, and how they’re treated.

Also a new petition says the Vermont Agencies of Agriculture and Natural Resouces need to work together to keep water clean; without fighting over how to do it. We speak with Elena Mihaly, Vice President and Director CLF Vermont and Anson Tebbetts, Secretary for the Vt. Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets along with Peter Walke, the Vermont Department Environmental Conservation Comissioner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.