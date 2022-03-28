BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It certainly was a cold start to the week considering it’s almost April. Our average highs this time of year are in the mid 40s, meanwhile Burlington topped out at only 20 degrees today. In fact, a number of cities and towns will likely set records for the coldest high temperature on record for March 28.

Temperatures will stay cold tonight with lows in the teens for most and a few single digits. Wind chills will remain in the single digits above or below zero into Tuesday morning. Plan to bundle up again as you’re heading out tomorrow.

Any lingering snow showers or flurries will become lighter and taper off through the evening hours. Expect a dry but mostly cloudy Tuesday with slightly warmer, but still below average highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. A notable warm up starts Wednesday as warm air surges into the eastern half of the country. Wednesday will start chilly with sunshine, but clouds will increase ahead of a warm front that will bring us a round of snow and a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will surge into the 50s Thursday, although wet weather comes with it. We continue to see chances for rain through the end of the work week with mild temperatures. The weekend will be cooler, but not as cold as what we are seeing right now.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.