Dave has the latest forecast.
By Dave Busch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will certainly not feel like spring! It will be cloudy, blustery and unseasonably cold, with highs only in the upper teens to low 20s. A few record low maximum temperatures (the coldest high temperature of the date) may be broken in spots. A trough will touch off flurries. The wind chill will be below zero at times, so please keep the pets indoors. Tonight will be very cold again, with single digits and teens for lows. We do start to warm up on Tuesday, though it will still be quite chilly with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. At least we’ll have some sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to warm up during the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. However, a messy mix of snow, sleet and possible freezing rain looks likely Wednesday night. Though any precipitation looks to be on the lighter side, some slippery travel is expected. Then showers are likely for the last day of March, with mild temperatures. A more steady rain is expected Friday, especially during the morning.

The first weekend of April is looking pretty good, with partly sunny skies. A few sprinkles or flurries can’t be ruled out Saturday. Highs both days will be in the mid 40s.

