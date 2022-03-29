Advertisement

427 seek prequalification for Vermont retail cannabis market

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont has started taking prequalification applications from potential marijuana growers, retailers, product manufacturers, and others as it prepares for a retail cannabis market to open this fall.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board says as of midday Tuesday, 427 had applied for prequalification, including 66 potential retailers. The application process for licenses starts later, opening first for small growers and testing facilities on Friday, all cultivators on May 1 and eventually retailers on Sept. 1.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has also signed a bill into law that establishes fees for cannabis retailers and cultivators.

