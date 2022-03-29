Advertisement

Beta Technologies’ proposed facility runs into permitting delays

Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.
Rendering of the proposed Beta Technologies facility.(Courtesy: BETA)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has learned Beta Technologies’ proposed manufacturing facility has run into a snag in the permitting process, and it has prompted a special meeting of the South Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday.

The planned spot off Williston Road in South Burlington, near the airport where Pete’s RV Center is, will build Beta’s new electric planes.

The manufacturing facility would roll out onto the runway.

The DRB recently decided it can move forward, but with the condition that there be a separate building in the front to block the view of the planned parking lot from the road.

The proposed view from Williston Road of the Beta Technologies manufacturing facility.
The proposed view from Williston Road of the Beta Technologies manufacturing facility.(Courtesy: BETA)

Multiple sources say Beta Technologies is worried about how that new building would delay their project.

A source at Beta Technologies tells WCAX News they are running out of time to begin building on this project here in Vermont.

In a statement to WCAX, a Beta spokesperson said, “We believe that the best possible outcome, both for us and the greater community, is to grow here in South Burlington. It is an opportunity to bring hundreds of green, new jobs to the state and add to its legacy as a leader in clean energy. We want to make this work; we don’t want to take our facility elsewhere. We are continuing to work with the City of South Burlington to find a quick resolution in hopes of keeping this site, and the jobs, in Vermont.”

State leaders are also asking the city to reconsider the decision.

In a statement to WCAX Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said: “I’m very concerned that the city of South Burlington is risking one of the most important economic opportunities the state has had probably since IBM. This company means jobs and economic activity for not just Chittenden County but Franklin County, and it will have ripple effects for every region with an airport in the state. I think this is too important to lose this employer over a parking lot, so I am encouraging the city to work with the company and if not the city, than the legislature.”

Given Beta’s growth plans in South Burlington, some city councilors are watching this closely.

City Councilor Matt Cota tells WCAX, “This is an important project, not only for the city of South Burlington, but for the state of Vermont. And I hope that Beta is able to work with our planning and zoning staff to ensure that this manufacturing facility is built here in South Burlington.”

The DRB could decide at noon Tuesday to reopen the decision to give it further consideration. Or, they could leave it as is.

Our Cat Viglienzoni will be following any developments for us starting live on the Channel 3 News at Noon.

Beta Technologies electric plane
Beta Technologies electric plane(Burlington International Airport)

