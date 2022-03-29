Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point Publix shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Barton woman faces charges after allegedly sending her child to the bus stop at...
Vermont woman charged with child cruelty
Eugene Vanvort, 59, of Franklin, Mass. died in a single-car crash Sunday on I-89 in Berlin
Massachusetts man killed in I-89 crash
Vermont sisters make pageant history-- over the weekend, Kenzie Golonka was crowned Vermont...
Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA
Police say a driver involved in a head-on crash this weekend on the Burlington Beltline remains...
Police say driver in Beltline crash crossed into oncoming lane
Vermont State Police say part of Route 22A in Addison was closed Monday morning due to multiple...
Multiple crashes close part of Route 22A in Addison

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
FIle
Help Wanted: USPS looking for all positions
School board races in some Vermont communities are drawing added interest this year and...
Vt. school board races heat up as polarizing political issues fuel debate
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar