Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission seeks input on mitigating hazards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in Chittenden County, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission wants to hear your thoughts on how to stay safe.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is done every five years as a way to try to prevent possible future hazards.

Resident input is requested as a way to address concerns within the county.

Survey responses so far mention things like flooding and rainstorm issues.

But anything from infrastructure feedback to pandemic planning is up for discussion.

“Some hazards are going to happen and you can’t avoid them, you can’t wave a magic wand and make them go away. But you can adapt how you operate in that environment of a hazard, be it a snowstorm or be it something a little harder to see like an infectious disease,” said Dan Albrecht of the Chittenden Country Regional Planning Commission.

Chittenden County residents have until April 7 to give their feedback.

Click here to view the Hazard Mitigation Plan and for details on how to submit your comments or questions.

