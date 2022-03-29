Convicted murderer waives parole hearing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man who had been serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife three decades ago has declined a parole hearing next month that was part of a new deal offered by the state.

A jury in 1994 found Gregory Fitzgerald guilty of the strangling death of his wife, Amy. But it was later discovered that before the case even went to trial, his attorneys never told him about a plea deal offer, or that he would have no possibility of parole. The state earlier this year agreed to a stipulation that offers Fitzgerald the same outcome of the original plea -- the possibility of parole.

Fitzgerald could have walked free as early as June, but Vermont Digger reports he has waived the parole hearing next month in order to complete DOC programming. The decision postpones the parole board’s consideration of his case until next summer.

