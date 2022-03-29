Advertisement

Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct.(Hawaii Island Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) - An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar.

Police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Hawaii County police describe Miller as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont who got agitated while patrons began singing karaoke at a bar in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

Police say the bar owner asked Miller to calm down to no avail.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and was released on $500 bail.

Miller’s agent and lawyers didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

