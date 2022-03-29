Help Wanted: USPS looking for all positions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On-time mail delivery for many folks around the region has been lackluster during the pandemic but has gotten noticeably worse in recent weeks. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin reports how the rough job market has kept carriers from their appointed rounds.

Tyler Waters has worked for U.S. Postal Service in Burlington as a letter carrier for eight years. The former Florida high school English teacher says he got burned out and wanted to try something different.

“My work is done at the end of the day. I can feel satisfied, I can take pride in having done my work for the day and be done. When you’re a high school teacher you’re always taking work home. There are a lot of unpaid, unseen hours you put in,” Waters said.

Working for the USPS is in his blood -- his dad worked there for 34 years, and now Waters says he loves what he does. “I think an often overlooked essential part of communication,” he said.

Ashley Hamilton with USPS human resources, says filling these jobs is crucial for the community. “We deliver a lot of prescriptions and people need those. Some people can’t get out of their house and they rely on us to get that medication to them,” she said.

But as many people have noticed, those regular deliveries have become more sporadic. “Some days we’re struggling -- just like any business right now -- to get the job done,” said Shawn Blaine the USPS operations manager for Vermont. He says while it’s their duty to deliver mail to the American people, they could sure use a hand right now.

USPS has between 50 to 100 open positions across the state on any given day. That’s because if a job doesn’t get filled within five days, they take it down and repost it. That’s tough when they say they have over 30,000 pieces of mail to process in a day at the Burlington facility alone -- and that’s on a light day.

They are looking for carriers, mail handlers, clerks, custodians, and drivers. “We really need everything,” Hamilton said. She says they go to job fairs, advertise, and have even created new positions to help ease the process for applicants. “I will sit with them and help them set up a profile and search for a job. I do the fingerprinting here and do most of the forms.”

If you want to apply but aren’t tech-savvy or just need some guidance, Hamilton urges folks to come in and she’ll walk you through the process. “Trying to be more available to people. They’re going to have a real human being to come to talk to,” she said

Pay rates depend on job types, schedules, and shifts, but the lowest starting rate is $17.32 an hour. The jobs also come with good benefits including health insurance, sick leave, and annual leave you can carry over. “Post office will pay a pension. Most jobs don’t do that anymore,” Hamilton said. “People just need to get their foot in the door and apply.”

