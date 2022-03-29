Advertisement

How is Vermont preparing for nationwide mental health hotline?

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new national mental health crisis hotline to strengthen suicide prevention efforts is expected to be rolled out in July.

Like 911, Lifeline will have its own three-digit number -- 988. The idea is for operators to not only counsel callers but dispatch specially-trained responders, avoiding armed confrontations with the police.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Deputy Mental Health Commissioner Alison Krompf about the state’s role in implementing the program.

