Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associate degree

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a high school degree and an associate degree from Northern Vermont Unversity, at no additional cost to the student.

Lyndon Institute is home to over 400 high schoolers. The independent school, like most Vermont high schools, has been participating in state-funded dual enrollment options for years, but also expanding on its own, too.

“I’ve taken a variety of courses up at NVU-Lyndon. Majority of them have been general education credits, trying to get those out of the way before I go on to college,” Jarrett Wilkins, a senior at Lyndon.

Since 2013, any Vermont student is eligible for vouchers to take two college courses. In 2015, the institute created a program called the Lyndon Learning Collaborative in partnership with then-Lyndon State College. It uses participating students’ vouchers and pays the university to offer more dual enrollment classes, allowing students to graduate with a full year of college under their belt.

“It’s a great way to make higher education affordable and accessible for students who might not otherwise be able to afford it, which is critical in our area,” said NVU-Lyndon Provost Nolan Atkins.

Now, that partnership is expanding to offer a second year of college. Interested students will apply through the traditional NVU application. After two years, they will be able to graduate with a high school degree and an associate degree. School officials say the expansion will come at no cost to the students because the program is part of the school’s yearly budget. They also do not expect any increases in public or taxpayer funding. There’s no word yet on if the program will be capped at some point.

“This is an opportunity that is both financially sustainable for families to help them afford college but it also shows kids that they’re capable of college work, that they can handle the course load,” said the institute’s Adam Norwood.

There are five students currently participating but around 80 have taken advantage of the one-year program since it began.

“I’m pretty much done my freshman year, so I get to go into the sophomore. It’s awesome,” said Emma Newland, a Lyndon senior.

Students don’t necessarily have to matriculate into a college within the Vermont State College System after they receive their associate from NVU.

According to the Agency of Education, 20% of Vermont 11th and 12th graders participated in dual enrollment last year -- 70% of them from public schools and 28% from independent schools.

