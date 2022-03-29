Lyndonville man dies in apartment fire

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Lyndonville man died in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Center Street just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one of the apartments fully involved and learned there was still someone inside.

Fire crews found Wayne Moore, 63, in the burning apartment. He was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze but they say it does not appear to be suspicious.

