Man accused of threatening NH judge in court info center call

(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Maine man is accused of threatening a New Hampshire circuit court judge over a child support order during a phone call to the state’s court information center.

The 36-year-old man from South Berwick, Maine, was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of harm or threats to government officials, and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. He was jailed pending his arraignment. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

The man is accused of threatening bodily injury against the judge during the March 16 phone call to a staffer at the information center.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

