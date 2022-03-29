Newport prison superintendent to be replaced

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The superintendent of the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport is on paid administrative leave and will not return to the job, according to corrections officials.

Scott Martin was placed on leave yesterday following a month-and-a-half-long investigation. The Department of Corrections says it can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation but they say it had to do with the way the facility was managed and the direction Martin was taking it.

He was also placed on leave back in 2019 after officials say a credible report was made against him and another official. Vermont Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml says the decision now to permanently remove Martin is aimed at changing the culture of the department, including trying to focus on inmate and staff mental health.

“Some of the ways we’ve done things in the past don’t work any longer and if we’re going to usher this department into a new era that sets Vermont apart and shows we are a leader in the corrections practice -- they’re not always easy but they are required of us,” Deml said.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Koehler is now the acting superintendent in Newport. DOC officials expect the investigation to wrap up in the coming weeks and say at that point Martin could be reassigned or fired.

The shakeup comes three years after allegations of widespread drug and sexual abuse at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Vermont’s only women’s prison, prompting the former commissioner to step down and the appointment of interim Commissioner Jim Baker.

Commissioner Deml, who has been on the job for a few months says, reforms are moving along, though not as quickly as he’d like. He says it’s actions like Martin’s announcement bring the department one step closer.

