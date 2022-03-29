North Country suicide leads to overseas arrests

LISBON, NEW YORK (WCAX) - Two people from Pakistan are arrested over a year after a New York teenager takes her own life.

Police say an 18-year-old in St. Lawrence County shared nude photos online with a person who then attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites.

New York State Police figured out that the Facebook account used to blackmail her originated from Pakistan.

The FBI worked with officers there to arrest Muhammed Arslan Saeed and Kamal Anwar.

Troopers responded to a home in Lisbon on March 3 of last year for a reported suicide.

