Regular sicknesses creep back into schools

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Regular sicknesses are circulating again as schools and child care settings relax COVID protocols.

Recently, the Colchester School District says it’s been a stomach bug that’s making the rounds in the hallways. While they don’t want kids to be sick or come to school sick, they say it signals some semblance of normal.

“We are asking people to really make those personal decisions about masking,” said Moriah McCullagh, the district nursing supervisor.

COVID mitigation layers are rolling back at Colchester High School. McCullagh says students and faculty alike have been respectful of updating policies but old recommendations remain.

“Handwashing throughout the day, especially for our younger kids where they are a lot more tactile,” said McCullagh.

She says that’s more to combat other illnesses creeping back into hallways.

In the last few weeks, McCullagh says they have noticed colds and stomach bugs making their return, meaning there is one health measure not going anywhere.

“We are really focusing on staying home with any symptoms until symptoms are improving,” said McCullagh.

“So yes, we are seeing it, nothing that is raising concern. We do know that kids and families get sick,” said Dr. Leah Costello with Timber Lane Pediatrics.

Dr. Costello says doctors’ offices are getting calls about the basics. She says though we are more aware of mild illness, we are still posting lower general illness numbers than pre-pandemic.

“Stomach viruses are pretty common and so are common colds,” Costello said.

Where her concern currently lies are with stress levels.

“Kids needing to stay home when they are sick has also just been a stressful thing for families,” Costello said.

She says staying home is one of the best mitigation measures but says all public health strategies come with complications.

“They are important, but we as a community need to understand and support working families,” said Costello.

She says that means your boss still understands you may have to stay home with a sick kid.

“Employee support of working families is one big step in improvement for our whole society,” said Costello. “It’s just been really stressful on parents, and we are seeing a significant amount of parental mental health issues and that affects kids, too. We as a community need to turn our focus on how to improve everyone’s overall health and that includes mental health.”

She says this stress does not lead to a healthy workplace and home balance either.

Back in Colchester, they also want to use resources they have available to them, like antigen or LAMP tests.

They still send symptomatic kids home, but students can return when symptoms have improved and no fever is around.

McCullagh hopes the policies still in place make for a healthier community.

“We are really trying to keep the schools as healthy and safe as possible, even aside from COVID,” said McCullagh.

Heading into allergy season, Colchester is asking that families communicate history of severe allergies to school nurses to aid in decision making when dealing with a student that might pop some sniffles.

