Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont church is no longer open to the public after its ceiling caved in on Monday night. Now, the immediate concern is that the rest of the building could go.

The church in the middle of Perkinsville is a gathering point for the community. However, now its future is uncertain.

“I was shocked and devastated to think this had happened to our church,” said Gloria Ballantine, who has been a member of the Perkinsville Community Church for 70 years.

The church’s current state gives Ballantine pause: plaster, wood and sheetrock are scattered across the pews.

“We don’t have church every Sunday but it is used on a regular basis for many things. It’s the center of the village and it is the only building that we have really in town,” Ballantine said.

The ceiling unexpectedly gave way Monday night as a yoga class stretched in the basement.

West Weathersfield Fire Chief Josh Dauphin was first on the scene.

“There was a class that was going on downstairs. Once we gained access here, noticed that the ceiling of the church had fallen in,” Dauphin said.

Everyone escaped uninjured.

Tuesday, a structural engineer and state fire official inspected the damage. It is currently deemed unsafe to enter. Most of the property is cordoned off.

“Work on getting the building, the outside exterior shored up, and try to get the rest of that ceiling down so we don’t have a full collapse of the building,” Dauphin said.

The church was built in 1832. One hundred years later, it was rebuilt after a fire. Now, the house of worship has once again fallen on hard times.

“It’s really sad but I am just so grateful that no one was hurt,” Ballantine said.

Church officials say it is too early to determine what comes next for the structure. They ask the public to keep this community in its prayers.

