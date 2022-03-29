Advertisement

Vermont DMV gets first of its kind motorcycle

By WCAX News Team
Mar. 29, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont DMV police officer is getting new wheels and they’re electric.

The DMV Enforcement Director says they’re the first law enforcement agency in the world to use a Harley Davidson LiveWire police motorcycle.

The bike is on display at the Vermont Statehouse for you to see through Thursday. Then, the officer using it will do traffic enforcement work.

The goal is to continue to address climate change needs.

